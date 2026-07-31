Republican lawmaker urges Taiwan to pass drone bill: "Time is short"

Taipei, Taiwan - A Republican lawmaker urged Taiwan on Friday to approve a drone spending proposal, warning that "time is short" for the island as it faces the threat of a potential Chinese attack.

US Representative Young Kim delivers remarks after a meeting with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te at the Presidential Office in Taipei on July 31, 2026. © REUTERS

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it. Taiwan has ramped up its defense spending in recent years, but remains reliant on US security support.

"Time is short, and the faster a comprehensive drone bill can pass, the better," Republican lawmaker Young Kim said during a visit to Taipei by a bipartisan congressional delegation.

"The wars over Ukraine and Iran show that Taiwan needs to buy and build drones at a huge scale," Kim said at the Presidential Office where the US lawmakers met with President Lai Ching-te.

Under intense US pressure to spend more on security, Lai's government has vowed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030.

A key focus of the spending is smaller and more nimble weaponry, including drones, to enable Taiwan's military to wage asymmetric warfare against more powerful China.

Lai wants to allocate up to NT$210 billion ($6.5 billion) over more than five years for Taiwan-made unmanned vehicles, including coastal surveillance, attack, and surface drones.

The Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party in favor of closer ties with China, has proposed NT$240 billion in spending over six years.

But the KMT wants to cap spending at NT$40 billion a year and include it in the annual budget.

"We are committed to further increasing Taiwan's military budget and bolstering whole-of-society defence resilience," Lai told the US delegation.

"We will also deepen collaboration with democratic partners to demonstrate our determination and capacity to jointly deter aggression and respond to threats."