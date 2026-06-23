Ro Khanna challenges Elon Musk to televised debate amid X feud

Washington DC - California Congressman and possible presidential hopeful Ro Khanna has challenged trillionaire Elon Musk to a debate after the two had a messy public social media feud.

California Representative Ro Khanna (r.) has challenged trillionaire Elon Musk to a debate as the two have been feuding on social media. © Collage: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Khanna shared a video on X, in which he discussed how he and Musk have been going back and forth on the platform in recent days after he cited a study in an interview that cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) "may lead to the deaths of millions of children overseas."

In response, Musk, who oversaw DOGE, spent "all day tweeting" in anger at Khanna, eventually threatening to sue him and calling on the Department of Justice to arrest him.

"You know Elon, I thought you were a free speech guy. Why not debate me on these issues instead of threatening lawfare?" Khanna said in his video.

The congressman spent the day issuing his challenge in multiple interviews. While speaking to CNBC, he suggested to "do it on CNN, do it on CNBC, do it at a university, he can pick the setting."

In an interview with CNN, Khanna argued Musk was targeting him because he is politician who is "standing up to the billionaire class."

"People should judge me by the folks who are attacking me," he said, adding, "I have the guts to take on the world's first trillionaire."