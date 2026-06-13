Is RFK Jr. quietly backing injections of unapproved stem cell treatments to autistic children?
Washington DC - Some parents with autistic children have reportedly been trying out an unapproved treatment that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is convinced works.
According to The Guardian, clinics in several states across the US have been offering "regenerative medicine" for children with autism, which involves putting them under with a dose of ketamine and giving intravenous doses of millions of umbilical cord stem cells.
Each treatment costs around $20,000, but parents have been attracted by the promise that it could improve their child's speech, socialization, and behavior issues.
While there has been no scientific evidence that the procedure works, Kennedy has reportedly been courting alternative health communities that claim it does.
During his time as HHS secretary, Kennedy made video appearences at two annual summits put on by Autism Health – a major advocacy group for stem cell infusions for autistic kids.
At last year's event, he told the crowd the issue of stem cell infusions is "no longer on the fringe," and this year, he vowed to work with the group "to drive solutions together."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long history of anti-vaccine advocacy
Prior to his role has HHS secretary, Kennedy was an anti-vaccine activist, regularly pushing the unfounded claim that vaccines cause autism.
Since taking office, he has made active efforts to bring his beliefs into reality, by firing scientists and experts, dismissing studies and long-held stances by the science community, defunding autism-related research, and shrinking the government's list of recommended vaccines for children and pregnant women.
In an X post shared after President Donald Trump tapped him to head HHS, Kennedy declared that the "[Food and Drug Administration's] war on public health is about to end," including the "aggressive suppression" of things that "advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma" such as psychedelics, raw milk, and stem cells.
Next week, RFK Jr. will attend the Christian nationalist ReAwaken America reunion in Tulsa alongside the president's son Eric Trump and Tracy Slepcevic – the organizer for the Autism Health summits and Kennedy's "close friend."
Cover photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP