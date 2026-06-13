Is RFK Jr. quietly backing injections of unapproved stem cell treatments to autistic children?

Washington DC - Some parents with autistic children have reportedly been trying out an unapproved treatment that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is convinced works.

A recent report found that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been quietly backing an unapproved stem cell treatment for autistic children. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The Guardian, clinics in several states across the US have been offering "regenerative medicine" for children with autism, which involves putting them under with a dose of ketamine and giving intravenous doses of millions of umbilical cord stem cells.

Each treatment costs around $20,000, but parents have been attracted by the promise that it could improve their child's speech, socialization, and behavior issues.

While there has been no scientific evidence that the procedure works, Kennedy has reportedly been courting alternative health communities that claim it does.

During his time as HHS secretary, Kennedy made video appearences at two annual summits put on by Autism Health – a major advocacy group for stem cell infusions for autistic kids.

At last year's event, he told the crowd the issue of stem cell infusions is "no longer on the fringe," and this year, he vowed to work with the group "to drive solutions together."