RFK Jr. freaks out wife Cheryl Hines while getting bit by snakes: "You're nuts!"
Palm Beach, Florida - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently got a few nips while handling a team of wild snakes in Florida.
On Tuesday, RFK Jr. shared a video of himself finding two black snakes and picking them up with a large grin on his face.
The secretary is seen flinching at least twice as one of the snakes successfully strikes him in his open hand.
His wife, actor Cheryl Hines, is heard off-screen urging him to be careful, but after the snake bit him, she says, "You're nuts!"
Another voice, believed to be RFK Jr.'s colleague Dr. Mehmet Oz, is heard suggesting that the reptiles were having sex.
According to The Guardian, the video is believed to have been filmed on the patio of Oz's Palm Beach mansion, and the snakes are non-venomous southern black racers.
A source close to the secretary told the outlet he was "doing just fine."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s weird history with animals
The clip adds to a long history of questionable behavior RFK Jr. has involving animals. He allegedly dropped a dead bear in Central Park in 2014, cut the head off a whale and drove with it on his car, and has claimed to have brain worms.
Last month, a memoir about the former presidential candidate revealed a 2011 journal entry in which he detailed "cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon."
Earlier this month, he shared a photo on X of himself holding a starling he claimed to have rescued, with one user asking, "I'm scared… what is he going to do with it?"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / X / @RobertKennedyJr