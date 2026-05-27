RFK Jr. freaks out wife Cheryl Hines while getting bit by snakes: "You're nuts!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently got a few nips while handling a team of wild snakes in Florida.

On Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video on social media of himself wrestling with and getting bit by two snakes while in Florida. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @RobertKennedyJr

On Tuesday, RFK Jr. shared a video of himself finding two black snakes and picking them up with a large grin on his face.

The secretary is seen flinching at least twice as one of the snakes successfully strikes him in his open hand.

His wife, actor Cheryl Hines, is heard off-screen urging him to be careful, but after the snake bit him, she says, "You're nuts!"

Another voice, believed to be RFK Jr.'s colleague Dr. Mehmet Oz, is heard suggesting that the reptiles were having sex.

According to The Guardian, the video is believed to have been filmed on the patio of Oz's Palm Beach mansion, and the snakes are non-venomous southern black racers.

A source close to the secretary told the outlet he was "doing just fine."