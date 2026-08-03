RFK Jr. gets heated with CNN anchor during explosive exchange on Covid-19 response

Atlanta, Georgia - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost it in a fiery interview after being pressed about pandemic prevention and the misinformation he's spread about vaccines.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got into a fiery debate over Covid-19 misinformation during an interview with a CNN anchor. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, RFK Jr. sat for an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash, who challenged the secretary for insisting the US had "the highest death rate from Covid of any nation on earth."

Though their conversation was initially focused on what he and President Donald Trump's administration have been doing to prepare for another pandemic, Kennedy repeatedly brought it back to Covid.

He blamed everyone from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official during the pandemic, to former President Joe Biden, who was not in power during the height of the crisis.

Above all, Kennedy said, the focus going forward should be on upholding Americans' Constitutional rights, which he claims the government violated by "vilifying" those who criticized or questioned the Covid-19 response.

Bash grew impatient as she attempted to move the conversation back on track, but Kennedy, in turn, insisted she was "part of the problem" and accused her of "beating up on people who were dissenting."

At one point, a red-faced Kennedy also aggressively accused Bash of repeating talking points "like a parrot" without having read or understood the science behind them.

The two continued their back-and-forth for several minutes, with Bash ultimately stating, "I'm not debating nonsense."