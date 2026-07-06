RFK Jr. has unleashed "chaos" and "irreparable harm" on CDC, reveals former agency official

Washington DC - A former top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently spilled the tea on the "chaos" the agency has faced due to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a recent interview, former CDC official Debra Houry (l) detailed the "chaos" and "harm" Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s (r) leadership has caused the agency. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Face the Nation, Debra Houry – who worked as chief medical officer for the CDC for over a decade before quitting last year – argued that Kennedy's leadership and controversial policies have done "irreparable harm" to the public's trust in the agency and have caused "pure chaos" internally.

Houry detailed how many of the people RFK Jr. has now surrounded himself with have no experience working in medicine, science, or government, but have been chosen because they align with the MAHA leader's anti-vaccine views.

She also claimed that when Kennedy fired members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) – a government panel that gives vaccine recommendations – and installed allies of his, he circumvented the usual process by avoiding having them sign conflict-of-interest or ethics background forms.

"Science doesn't change based on who is in office, and so when these things were happening, I knew this was different than before," Houry said.