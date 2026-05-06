RFK Jr. launches new effort to get Americans to stop "overusing" antidepressents

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently announced that he is launching an effort to get Americans to use antidepressants less.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced new efforts to lower the use and what he claims is the overprescription of antidepressants in the US. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Monday, Kennedy attended a MAHA Institute summit on mental health and overmedicalization, during which he gave a speech revealing his plans to confront "the overuse of psychiatric medications, especially among children."

"Too many patients begin treatment without a clear understanding of the risks... and that's not informed consent. We are going to fix it," Kennedy argued.

The secretary discussed the dangers of withdrawal – a subject he claimed to be an "expert" on as a former heroin addict – and claimed overprescribing was part of a "systemic level pattern."

He also emphasized that he is not telling those on medications "to stop," but rather working to ensure patients and clinicians have "the information and support to make the right decision for you."

"We will support patient autonomy, require informed consent and shared decision-making, and shift the standard of care toward prevention, transparency, and a more holistic approach to mental health," he later added.

Since becoming head of HHS, Kennedy has made drastic attempts to reshape the way Americans view and approach health. On the same day as his speech, he released a letter directing medical providers to "expand the use of nonpharmacologic treatments" such as psychotherapy, exercise, and nutrition.