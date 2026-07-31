RFK Jr. makes bizarre cooking-based career shift amid push for healthy eating on a budget

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday launched his own cooking show aimed at teaching Americans how to eat healthy while on a budget.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a web show focused on teaching Americans how to make healthy, low budget meals at home. © AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

In a video shared on Thursday, Kennedy announced the launch of his new web show, titled: "The Real Food Show."

"I'm traveling across America, connecting with renowned chefs to show families how to cook delicious, nutritious meals with real ingredients, and all at affordable prices," the secretary said in the clip.

"America, it's time to eat real food. Let's get cooking!" he added.

That same day, HHS shared the first episode, which features Chef Andrew Gruel demonstrating how to make crispy salmon cakes with apple, white beans, and green salad.

Prior to President Donald Trump tapping him to head HHS, Kennedy built a reputation as a prominent anti-vaccine and alternative medicines advocate.

Since taking the role, he has pushed policies that embody his controversial views, such as his decision in January to release new dietary guidelines that featured the food pyramid turned upside down.

The new show comes as Americans have been dealing with rising prices as a result of various Trump administration policies, such as the war with Iran. In an interview with USA Today, however, Kennedy said the aim of his show is to prove that such narratives don't apply to the grocery store.