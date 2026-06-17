RFK Jr. orders US citizen exposed to hantavirus to stay quarantined despite CDC advice

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly ordered that Angela Perryman, a US citizen who was exposed to hantavirus, stay quarantined against medical advice.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered a US citizen who was exposed to hantavirus to stay quarantined against medical advice. © AFP/David Berding/Getty Images

Perryman was one of 18 American citizens who were exposed to hantavirus aboard a cruise ship in April. Upon her return to the US, the 47-year-old was made to quarantine for a total of 42 days.

That period was set to end this coming Sunday, but on Monday morning, a document was reportedly slipped under her door ordering her to remain in quarantine. It is unclear for how long she will be forced to remain isolated.

The World Health Organization recommends that people exposed to hantavirus be quarantined for either 35 or 42 days, providing a buffer over the virus' incubation period of 22 days. As per this guidance, Perryman can be safely released.

Currently residing in a quarantine facility in Nebraska, Perryman described RFK Jr.'s quarantine order as "ridiculous," especially seeing as she's remained entirely symptom-free.

"I'm in a room 23, 24 hours a day. It does not serve public health," she told the Wall Street Journal in a phone interview, expressing disbelief that she cannot return to her Florida home.

Many of the people who were also forced into quarantine got released weeks ago and sent to their home states under strict instructions and 24/7 surveillance. Florida refused, however, forcing Perryman to remain in Nebraska.

"I want to be able to walk outside and put my feet in the grass," Perryman told the Associated Press. "I want to be able to feel fresh air on my face when I want to."