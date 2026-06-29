RFK Jr. shares new video claiming Obamacare is "plagued by fraud"

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared some troubling details that he claims prove that the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare – is festering with fraud.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he had discovered what he claims is evidence of rampant fraud in the Obamacare health program. © David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video posted over the weekend, Kennedy and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed that they discovered that more than a million Obamacare enrollees do not have Social Security numbers on file, which he described as "a glaring warning sign for fraud."

"The Obamacare marketplace is plagued by fraud in large part because the [Joe Biden] administration dismantled basic program integrity guardrails," Kennedy said.

"A partisan lawfare blocked the common sense efforts to protect taxpayers," he added.

"Why are we paying people we don't know if they actually exist?"

An HHS brief issued Friday claimed the ACA "experienced unprecedented enrollment growth from 2021 to 2024, nearly half of which was suspected to be improper, phantom, or fraudulent."

The news comes as President Donald Trump has made weeding out "waste, fraud, and abuse" from the government a focus of his second term, and he has specifically targeted Democrat-run states and programs that he claims have allowed fraud to run rampant.

Kennedy and Oz vowed to cancel all fraudulant ACA policies and recover every taxpayer dollar wrongfully issued.