RFK Jr. sparks concern with bizarre post about rescuing bird at Dulles Airport

Dulles, Virginia - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a bizarre photo posing with a bird he claimed he rescued at Dulles Airport on Sunday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) suggested that he rescued a bird at Dulles Airport on Sunday. © IMAGO/MediaPunch

"Starling rescue today at Dulles Airport," RFK Jr. on Sunday posted to X, alongside a picture of him gripping the bird in a tight fist and proudly holding it up to the camera.

He shared no further information about the bird or the rescue, nor why he ended up holding it with his bare hands. The secretary is reportedly a bird enthusiast.

The unusual post sparked debate online, as users tried to decipher not only whether it was RFK Jr. who had saved the bird, but also what he had done with it after the photo was taken.

"RFK Jr. caught a starling at the Dulles Airport today," MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski posted on X. "I don't want to know what happened after."

Many were concerned for the welfare of the bird, especially seeing as RFK Jr. was pictured clutching it in a fist while inside the airport terminal.

"I'm scared… what is he going to do with it?" journalist and internet personality Yashar Ali asked on Threads.