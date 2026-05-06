Ron DeSantis addresses rumors of 2028 presidential run: "You never know"

Los Angeles, California - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to rule out running for president again when asked about his political future as his time as governor comes to an end.

During a recent event, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis teased the possibility that he may be considering another run for president in 2028. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, DeSantis recently attended an event at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, during which he was asked directly if he planned to run in 2028, as he did in 2024.

"You never know," DeSantis responded.

The cryptic comment comes as the politician nears his term limit as governor, leaving his future up in the air.

He went on to give what appeared to be a campaign pitch, bragging about his accomplishments as governor that included growing the number of Republicans in Florida to outnumber Democrats and adding nearly a trillion dollars to its economy.

DeSantis memorably ran against President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, but dropped out after significantly trailing his opponent.

An insider told The New York Post that "it's not been a secret" that DeSantis wants to run again, as he "totally thinks he can win."

But a recent Harvard/Harris poll placed him in fourth place with only 9% support in a 2028 Republican primary match-up behind Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.