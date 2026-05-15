Rubio denies getting fashion inspiration from Maduro after appearing in same tracksuit

Beijing, China - Secretary of State Marco Rubio has no love for Venezuela's kidnapped leader Nicolas Maduro, and says he doesn't take fashion inspiration from him.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) was pictured wearing the same Nike tracksuit as Venezuela's abducted President Nicolas Maduro. © Collage: Screenshot/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump & Screenshot/X/Steven Cheung

Flying with President Donald Trump to China, a picture of Rubio went viral as he was decked out in a gray Nike tracksuit.

The suit – in brand and color – resembled the Nike Tech Fleece attire sported by Maduro when he was photographed handcuffed in a helicopter after US forces abducted him in January.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, posted on social media that Rubio was "rocking the Nike Tech 'Venezuela' on Air Force One!"

In his first public remarks on the viral picture, Rubio made clear he did not have Maduro in mind.

"You know what – he copied me because I had it before. I mean, I don't know when he bought his," Rubio said of Maduro in an interview with NBC Nightly News from Beijing.

"The bottom line is that that's a suit, that it's comfortable," Rubio said. "There was no message. I didn't even know he was taking the picture."