Rudy Giuliani hospitalized and in "critical" condition

Florida - Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in "critical but stable condition," his spokesperson said Sunday, without disclosing what ails the 81-year-old former politician .

Former New York mayor and disbarred lawyer Rudy Giuliani attends the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2024. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak," spokesperson Ted Goodman said in an X post.

Goodman did not say where Giuliani was receiving care or how long he had been there, but he asked "that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."

The New York Times reported that Giuliani was hospitalized in Florida.

Giuliani earned the moniker of "America's mayor" for leading New York City through the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan.

Earlier in his career, he gained fame as the fearless Mafia-busting prosecutor whose aggressive use of racketeering laws brought down New York's organized crime families.

But Giuliani experienced a stunning fall from grace in recent years, including in 2023 when a federal jury ordered him to pay $148 million to two election workers after defaming them by falsely tying them to alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.