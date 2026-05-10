Sean Duffy goes into meltdown over criticism of his new road trip reality show: "It's too patriotic"

Washington DC - Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy went on a wild social media tirade in which he dramatically melted down over criticism of his new road trip reality show.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy went on a social media tirade blasting criticism of his new reality show. © AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

"The radical, miserable left has noticed our awesome Great American Road Trip trailer… And they hate it," Duffy wrote in a social media rant on Saturday. "It's too wholesome. It's too patriotic. It's too joyful."

"They're upset because they don't want you to celebrate America! And they definitely don't want you to teach your kids civics [and] patriotism. So they tell lies to undermine the mission," he continued.

Duffy's tirade came in response to online criticism of his new reality TV show, which he filmed with his wife and children while serving as the US' transportation secretary.

The Great American Road Trip is a Department of Transportation initiative meant to celebrate the US' 250th anniversary. It was filmed over the course of seven months and will release on its own website in June.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Duffy's immediate predecessor, criticized the reality show on X last week, labeling it "brutally out of touch."

In response to Buttigieg, as well as widespread anger online, Duffy desperately tried to do damage control, explaining that no taxpayer money was spent on the production. He added that neither he nor his family made money from it and insisting it had never gotten in the way of his administration responsibilities.

"This has nothing to do with any of that," wrote Fred Wellman, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Missouri.