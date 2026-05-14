Sen. Van Hollen shares alcohol test results after Kash Patel challenged him to take it "side by side"
Washington DC - Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland recently publicly shared results of an alcohol dependency test after FBI Director Kash Patel offered to take it with him.
In a Wednesday X post, Van Hollen shared his personal results from a recently taken Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), which asks users a series of questions about how often they drink and any negative habits that come from it.
The results revealed that Van Hollen admitted to having 2 to 3 drinks per week, but answered "never" to all questions.
"Given all the lies he told yesterday, I imagine he'll fudge the numbers here, but let's see yours, Director Patel," the Senator wrote.
The post comes after Patel sat for a tense Senate hearing on Tuesday, during which he faced heavy criticism from Democratic members over recent reports that he drinks heavily while on the job and is sometimes hard to locate.
When Van Hollen pressed the director, Patel grew testy, accusing the senator of enjoying margaritas while visiting a man wrongly deported to El Salvador last year.
After Van Hollen urged Patel to take the AUDIT, the director agreed – but only if Van Hollen would do it "side by side" with him.
Patel later posted a receipt from a $7,000 event at a bar that Van Hollen hosted, but the senator responded, "You got me, I catered a holiday reception for my staff with campaign – not taxpayer – dollars! Now let's see your receipts."
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP