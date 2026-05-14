Sen. Van Hollen shares alcohol test results after Kash Patel challenged him to take it "side by side"

Washington DC - Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland recently publicly shared results of an alcohol dependency test after FBI Director Kash Patel offered to take it with him.

In a recent social media post, Senator Chris Van Hollen (r) posted the results of an alcohol abuse test after FBI Director Kash Patel (l) agreed to take it with him. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

In a Wednesday X post, Van Hollen shared his personal results from a recently taken Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), which asks users a series of questions about how often they drink and any negative habits that come from it.

The results revealed that Van Hollen admitted to having 2 to 3 drinks per week, but answered "never" to all questions.

"Given all the lies he told yesterday, I imagine he'll fudge the numbers here, but let's see yours, Director Patel," the Senator wrote.

The post comes after Patel sat for a tense Senate hearing on Tuesday, during which he faced heavy criticism from Democratic members over recent reports that he drinks heavily while on the job and is sometimes hard to locate.

When Van Hollen pressed the director, Patel grew testy, accusing the senator of enjoying margaritas while visiting a man wrongly deported to El Salvador last year.

After Van Hollen urged Patel to take the AUDIT, the director agreed – but only if Van Hollen would do it "side by side" with him.