Senate unanimously votes to oppose pardon for Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell

Washington DC - The Senate passed a resolution declaring their opposition to the possibility of a presidential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted unanimously to pass a resolution declaring their opposition to a president using their power to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. © AFP/US District Court for the Southern District of New York

The resolution was passed on Wednesday, stating Maxwell "should not be granted a Presidential pardon or any form of clemency for her crimes with Jeffrey Epstein relating to the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors."

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues to face backlash for promising during the 2024 presidential race to release the Epstein files to the public, only to refuse to do so after winning reelection.

Many critics have accused the president of backtracking due to his friendship with Epstein, and his name being listed in the files countless times.

In September 2025, then-Department of Justice (DOJ) Deputy Chief Todd Blanche met with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, in a closed-door interview,

Two days later, she was moved to a minimum-security prison, sparking rumors that Trump was considering pardoning her in exchange for her help in exonerating him of his ties to Epstein.

Blanche is now going through a tense confirmation process to become the next attorney general, a role he plans to use to act strictly on the behest of the president.