Senator Lindsey Graham dies from "sudden illness"
Washington DC - Lindsey Graham – a South Carolina senator and close ally of President Donald Trump – passed away on Saturday night at the age of 71.
Graham's office said in a statement that the senator passed away "from a brief and sudden illness," and his family "asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
Police scanner audio obtained by NBC News reportedly revealed that personnel responded to a call for "cardiac arrest" at Graham’s Capitol Hill home.
A top staffer to the senator also told the outlet that there was no indication Graham was feeling unwell prior to his passing.
Around 3 AM Sunday morning, the president shared a Truth Social post announcing that Graham, "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!"
"He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW," Trump added.
A number of Graham's colleagues and leaders have also shared statements to honor the late senator. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in an X post that his "heart is heavy" over the passing of his friend.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post that Graham "understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable."
"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend," he added.
Graham was first elected to his Senate seat in 2003 and was running for his fifth term this November.
By August 11, South Carolina will hold a special election primary to determine the Republican nominee for Graham's now-vacant Senate seat. Governor Henry McMaster may appoint an interim senator in the meantime.
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP