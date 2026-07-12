Senator Lindsey Graham dies from "sudden illness"

Washington DC - Lindsey Graham – a South Carolina senator and close ally of President Donald Trump – passed away on Saturday night at the age of 71.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (r) passed away on Saturday night at the age of 71 from what his office described as a "sudden illness." © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Graham's office said in a statement that the senator passed away "from a brief and sudden illness," and his family "asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

Police scanner audio obtained by NBC News reportedly revealed that personnel responded to a call for "cardiac arrest" at Graham’s Capitol Hill home.

A top staffer to the senator also told the outlet that there was no indication Graham was feeling unwell prior to his passing.

Around 3 AM Sunday morning, the president shared a Truth Social post announcing that Graham, "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!"

"He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW," Trump added.

A number of Graham's colleagues and leaders have also shared statements to honor the late senator. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in an X post that his "heart is heavy" over the passing of his friend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post that Graham "understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable."

"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend," he added.

Graham was first elected to his Senate seat in 2003 and was running for his fifth term this November.