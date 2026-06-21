Stephen Miller bizarrely questions James Talarico's gender: "I can't call him a man!"

White House adviser Stephen Miller bizarrely questioned Texas Senate candidate James Talarico's gender during an appearance on Fox News. © Collage: AFP/Kent Nishimura & AFP/Ronaldo Schemidt

"All I can say about Talarico is that Texas is not going to elect an individual – I can't call him a man – who knows what gender he is?" Miller commented to Sean Hannity during a Fox News appearance over the weekend.

"They're not going to elect an individual, an entity, who has said the thing he loves most in the whole world is trans children," he said.

Miller was making reference to remarks Talarico made in 2021 in which he said that "God is non-binary" and defended transgender students from being excluded from sporting events because of their gender identity.

The comments, as well as other progressive causes Talarico has championed both before and during his time as a Texas State Representative, have been used relentlessly by far-right pundits and MAGA figures over recent weeks.

Such have attacks have become increasingly common since he clinched the Democratic primary nomination for the US Senate election in Texas, where he'll go up against scandal-ridden MAGA loyalist and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Miller is particularly obsessed with Talarico, writing on X in May that, "The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate."

The Democratic Party's official X account replied to Miller's bizarre attack – Talarico is male, and a practicing Christian – at the time by simply telling him to "Shut up, you ugly f**k."