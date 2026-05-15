Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says threats to the judiciary have made public life "very dicey"

Miami, Florida - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently lamented the growing threats and the need for heightened security the judiciary faces.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently claimed it is getting difficult for him to have a public life amid rising threats to the judiciary. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Thomas gave a speech at a judicial conference on Thursday, where he repeatedly discussed how it is more difficult for him to take part in activities outside the courthouse these days.

"The security concerns now are much different from the way they were when I first became a circuit justice," Thomas told the room.

"That's really one of the big changes since I've been on the court – that it's become very, very dicey."

The remarks come as the court has been seeking additional security from Congress to combat an increase in physical and cyber threats.

Countless political figures across the nation have been raising similar alarms about receiving a heightened number of death threats.

President Donald Trump has been the target of multiple assassination attempts since 2024, and in September 2025, far-right political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while doing an event in Utah.

In recent years, Thomas – who has served on the court for 34 years – has faced heavy scrutiny over his acceptance of lavish gifts and vacations from political donors.