Thomas Massie makes big move for 2028 after devastating defeat in Kentucky primaries

Washington DC - Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie announced he has filed to run again in 2028 despite his recent defeat at the hands of President Donald Trump's chosen candidate in the GOP primaries.

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie announced he has filed to run for office again in 2028, despite his recent primary loss. © AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

"I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race," Massie announced in a post to X on Monday, less than a week after he lost the Republican primary to a candidate who was endorsed by Trump.

"This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current officeholder, and as a potential candidate for federal office," Massie continued, clarifying, "I haven't made a final decision about which office to seek."

As a result of his primary loss to Ed Gallrein, Massie will be forced to step down as congressman for Kentucky's fourth congressional district come January of next year.

Massie stoked Trump's ire after opposing several of his key policy priorities and sponsoring the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The recent election defeat came as a blow to Massie, but didn't stop him from making an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press over the weekend as he continued to rail against the current administration.

"Since the day I got to Washington, DC, I've been doing this job like I thought people wanted you to do it," Massie said. "I read the bills, I didn't give my voting card to the speaker, I've never given it to a president… I vote for people over party."