Threats against US politicians spike after Meta eases content moderation

Washington DC - From explicit calls for murder to sexual harassment, violent threats targeting lawmakers on Facebook rocketed after tech giant Meta rolled back key content moderation policies last year, a tech watchdog said Tuesday.

After Meta eased content moderation policies, there was a significant spike in threats against US politicians on Facebook. © Unsplash/@solomin_d

The report from the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate analyzed nearly eight million Facebook comments targeting 100 members of Congress in the six months before and after Meta eased safeguards in what was billed as an attempt to protect free speech.

Violent threats targeting lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle – including calls for murder –quadrupled, harassment more than doubled, while racist and gendered abuse jumped on the platform, the report said.

CCDH also found that comments inciting violence against President Donald Trump surged after the policy changes, including one that he "deserves a bullet through his head."

"When platforms stop enforcing their own rules against threats, hate, and harassment, they become complicit in normalizing intimidation and harassment of elected officials," said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of CCDH.

"The result is a culture where violence feels easier to justify, and radicals feel empowered."

In a statement, a Meta spokesman said the Palo Alto company regularly issues public reports tracking "violating content" on its platforms and "the prevalence of hateful conduct did not increase throughout 2025."

In an updated statement on Wednesday, the spokesman added that Meta had "removed the content included in the report that we found to violate our policies."

In recent years, politicians as well as election officials across the US have reported escalating threats, intimidation, and harassment.