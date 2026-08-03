Todd Blanche, Trump's attorney general pick, says he has reached deal with senators after standoff

Washington DC - The US acting attorney general said Sunday he had reached an agreement with lawmakers and issued an order officially scrapping a $1.8-billion compensation fund that has led to a standoff over his Senate confirmation.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche attends a Cabinet Meeting at Camp David on July 31, 2026. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Todd Blanche's announcement came after the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed back a vote on advancing his nomination owing to his weekslong dispute with Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Cornyn and Tillis have said they will withhold support for Blanche until President Donald Trump's administration rescinds plans for a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund for people claiming they have been victims of politically motivated prosecutions.

"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions," Blanche wrote on X.

"We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement," he added.

A signed order attached to Blanche's post said: "The Attorney General's May 18, 2026 Order establishing the Anti-Weaponization Fund... is rescinded and shall have no force or effect."

"This Order establishes, beyond any doubt, that there is no Fund."

The anti-weaponization fund stemmed from an extraordinary settlement between Trump and his administration over the illegal disclosure of his tax records. It offered the president, his family, and businesses broad protection from tax audits and other government claims.

Opponents argued it had no clear legal basis, little public oversight and could be used to reward loyalists, including defendants convicted of crimes related to the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Blanche had previously said the fund would not proceed, but Cornyn and Tillis demanded a formal written commitment preventing its revival and language narrowing the tax protections.

There were no immediate responses from Cornyn and Tillis to Blanche's post on Sunday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is due to vote on Blanche's nomination on Tuesday.