Trump's commerce chief Howard Lutnick accused of Epstein cover-up after closed-door deposition

Washington DC - Democratic lawmakers accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday of lying to Congress and helping cover up the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, demanding his resignation after a closed-door deposition.

Congressional Democrats are calling for Howard Lutnick to resign after he allegedly lied during a deposition about sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The extraordinary attacks came as Lutnick was answering questions before the House Oversight Committee about his ties to Epstein, the disgraced financier whose connections to powerful figures have fueled years of political controversy and conspiracy theories.

Emerging from the interview, Democrats portrayed Lutnick – a billionaire former financial executive – as evasive and dishonest, accusing him of contradicting earlier public statements about when he severed ties with Epstein.

"After what we have seen so far in this transcribed interview, I feel very comfortable saying that Howard Lutnick is a pathological liar who is enabling the most egregious cover-up in American history," said Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari.

Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam called on Lutnick to quit, telling reporters: "That was absolutely mind-boggling, what we just heard in the room. He was evasive, nervous, he was dishonest."

California Democrat Ro Khanna also accused Lutnick of misleading the public and suggested his testimony raised fresh questions about whether details about Epstein's activities were being concealed.

"Now we know why that interview was not videotaped," Khanna said. "If Donald Trump had seen the video transcript, he would have fired Howard Lutnick."

Khanna said Lutnick had also appeared to retreat from previous suggestions that Epstein engaged in blackmail operations involving videotapes, which "raises a question of what the cover-up is."