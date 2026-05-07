Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces birth of baby no. 2

Washington DC - White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her second child – a girl named Viviana – just days after delaying her maternity leave following an alleged assassination attempt against President Donald Trump .

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has welcomed her second child. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@karolineleavitt & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt, who at 28 is the youngest White House press secretary in history, said on X.

"She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble."

Trump's spokeswoman – who is best known for her acid put-downs of journalists – posted a picture of herself in a nursery, cradling her baby daughter to her chest.

Leavitt had announced that she was taking maternity leave on April 24.

But her last day in the briefing room ended up being on April 28, after a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

That echoed the birth of her son Nicholas in summer 2024, when she returned to work on Trump's campaign just days later following an assassination attempt against the then Republican candidate at Butler, Pennsylvania.

Leavitt shares her children with 60-year-old Nicholas Riccio, whom she wed shortly before Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.