Mamdani meets with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon amid push to tax the rich

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Monday as he continues his push to increase taxes on the city's ultra-wealthy.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon amid his push the tax the rich. © AFP/Kena Betancur

In a statement cited by the New York Times, Dimon's spokesperson said the two "had a constructive conversation around the importance of government and business working well together to help New Yorkers and to keep the city competitive."

According to the spokesperson, Mamdani and Dimon talked about "the importance of rooting out waste in government, cutting red tape," and how the public and private sector can "collaborate."

The mayor's office said the meeting was "genial" but revealed few details about the substance of the talks.

Mamdani also met with Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David M. Solomon at Gracie Mansion on Monday. The two meetings were but the latest in a series of similar meetings with New York's business elite.

According to a spokesperson, his meeting with Solomon "ended on a warm note" and saw Mamdani invited to a meeting at Goldman Sachs' head office.

"The mayor has had a number of productive meetings with business leaders over the past few months," said Mamdani's spokesperson, Dora Pekec.

"He looks forward to continuing to engage with the business community because he recognizes the critical role that the business leaders play in our economy and in our city," she said.