Mamdani responds as petition against his attendance at 9/11 commemoration event goes viral

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded after a petition launched by the families of 9/11 victims urged him not to attend a commemoration event for the 25th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks.

Zohran Mamdani confirmed he will attend this year's memorial events marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mamdani was asked about the petition during an event on Monday and affirmed that he plans to attend the events honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City.

"I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack, by standing alongside them at this year's 9/11 commemoration – reaffirming that we will never forget the solemn day felt by all of us who call this city home, and frankly, by all of us who call this country home," he said.

A petition on Change.org was launched over the weekend by Giovanni Galante, whose wife was among those killed on 9/11, and urged organizers to reconsider Mamdani's presence at the anniversary event. As of Tuesday morning, it has garnered more than 20,000 signatures.

"This anniversary is one of remembrance grounded in shared American values: respect for the victims, recognition of the gravity of the attacks, and a clear rejection of the ideologies that contributed to such violence," the description read.

The petition claimed that Mamdani, who is New York's first Muslim mayor, holds "public positions, associations, and responses to rhetoric that many perceive as hostile" to these outlined values.

Cited examples included the mayor's affiliation with or support for individuals with alleged anti-American sentiments, as well as Mamdani's "perceived reluctance" to condemn phrases like "globalize the intifada."

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani said he would "discourage" the use of the phrase but emphasized, "I don't believe that the role of the mayor is to police speech".