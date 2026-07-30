Mamdani uplifts "critically important" NYC reparations work and signals openness to cash compensation

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a new interview did not rule out monetary compensation to Black New Yorkers as reparations for the legacies of enslavement and racial discrimination.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has defended efforts to craft a city reparations plan as "critically important." © ANGELINA KATSANIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"If a commission studying reparations in this city recommended cash reparations for people impacted in New York City, would you support that recommendation?" Charles Blow asked Mamdani in an interview with The Root published this week.

The mayor answered, "We often think about slavery and the complicity in slavery as being exclusively to certain geographic areas of the country. Here in New York City, we were very complicit."

"And so I look forward to whatever those findings are," Mamdani continued. "I can't give you an answer in advance of them, but I can tell you that this is critically important because this is also what it looks like to acknowledge what history truly was."

Mamdani's remarks came as the New York City Commission on Racial Equity is due to release final reports for its reparations study and for a Truth, Healing and Reconciliation process next year. The latter is set to be implemented in June 2028, according to the commission's website.

The efforts are taking place as a separate New York state commission crafts its reparations report and recommendations for release in 2029.