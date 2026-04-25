Mamdani vetoes one of two controversial NYC protest buffer zone bills

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has vetoed one controversial protest buffer zone bill while allowing another to pass into law.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has vetoed a bill that would allow the NYPD to create protest buffer zones around educational institutions. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Mamdani announced on Friday that he was vetoing Intro 175-B, legislation that would allow the NYPD to create buffer zones limiting the right to protest around schools and educational institutions.

"The problem is how widely this bill defines an educational institution and the constitutional concerns it raises regarding New Yorkers’ fundamental right to protest. As the bill is written, everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions," the mayor explained in a statement.

"This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights."

Mamdani said he was letting another bill, Intro 1-B, go into effect, as the final version is "narrower in scope and effect" than the measure originally proposed.

The legislation, which passed out of the city council with a veto-proof majority, would allow for the creation of buffer zones around houses of worship. An earlier version would have mandated 100-foot security perimeters around religious sites.

"Following a thorough legal review, I do not believe it poses the same risks it once did, and that is why I will allow it to become law. That said, I disagree with its framing of all protest as a security concern," Mamdani said.