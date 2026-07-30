Mamdani welcomes 100th NYC tenant union organized with City support

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday welcomed the 100th tenant union established with City government support.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has celebrated the establishment of the city's 100th tenant union created with support from the City government. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

8609 Bay 16th St. in Brooklyn has become the 100th tenant union organized through the Department of Housing Preservation's Partners in Preservation program, created to address unsafe living conditions as well as landlord harassment and neglect.

"Housing is about more than four walls and a roof, it’s about feeling safe when you come back at the end of the day. When tenants organize together, they can win repairs, improve building conditions and collectively bargain with their landlords," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Reaching our 100th City-supported tenant union is proof that collective action works, and it’s only the beginning," the mayor continued.

"Through our Block by Block housing plan, we will legally recognize tenant unions and support tenant organizing so more New Yorkers have the power to fight for the homes they deserve."

The latest tenant association was organized by Neighbors Helping Neighbors after 8609 Bay 16th St. was first canvassed in December 2025. Per city officials, residents reported a host of concerns, including pest infestations, inconsistent heat and hot water, lead paint complaints, poor apartment maintenance, and more.