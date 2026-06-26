New York votes to freeze rents for some homes in major win for Zohran Mamdani

New York, New York - New York, which has some of the priciest rents in the country, voted to freeze rents for some properties subject to rent stabilization by the city, in a win for Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board voted to approve a rent freeze, one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises.
New York City's Rent Guidelines Board voted to approve a rent freeze, one of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises.   © REUTERS

Nearly a million properties in the Big Apple subject to so-called "rent stabilization" will not see their rents hiked, delivering on a campaign promise made by Mamdani.

A preliminary vote in May by the rent guidelines panel had endorsed Mamdani's plan to effectively freeze rents on nearly one million New York apartments.

The freeze was approved after a meeting that was attended by a strong showing of tenant groups, the New York Post reported.

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Ahead of the vote, a member of the rent guidelines board representing landlords' interests resigned, claiming it had "stopped being a fact-finding body" and was seeking "to deliver a rent freeze" at all costs.

Housing rental costs, including market-rate rents, continue to drift higher. In April, the median rent of a Manhattan apartment topped $5,000 a month for the first time as the vacancy rate slipped to a six-year low of 1.55%.

The rising cost of living has emerged as a potent political issue in New York and elsewhere, fueling last November's election of Mamdani.

Cover photo: REUTERS

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