Zohran Mamdani takes latest major step toward shutting down infamous Rikers Island

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed a new Close Rikers czar charged with leading efforts to shutter the city's infamous island jail complex.

New York City Mayor has taken another step toward closing Rikers Island with his latest appointment announcement. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In her new role, Close Rikers Czar Dana Kaplan will also oversee efforts to transition to a borough-based jail system.

Kaplan previously served as senior advisor to the Independent Rikers Commission and director of justice reform at the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. She also worked as director of the social impact campaign for the documentary The Alabama Solution, which shines light on the state's prison system.

"Dana Kaplan has the vision and expertise to help us close Rikers Island, reduce the jail population and open a borough-based jail system that is smaller, safer and more humane," Mamdani said in a statement.

"She will lead coordination across agencies to deliver a system that respects the dignity of people in custody and the people who work in these facilities," the mayor added.