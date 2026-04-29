Zohran Mamdani takes latest major step toward shutting down infamous Rikers Island
New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed a new Close Rikers czar charged with leading efforts to shutter the city's infamous island jail complex.
In her new role, Close Rikers Czar Dana Kaplan will also oversee efforts to transition to a borough-based jail system.
Kaplan previously served as senior advisor to the Independent Rikers Commission and director of justice reform at the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. She also worked as director of the social impact campaign for the documentary The Alabama Solution, which shines light on the state's prison system.
"Dana Kaplan has the vision and expertise to help us close Rikers Island, reduce the jail population and open a borough-based jail system that is smaller, safer and more humane," Mamdani said in a statement.
"She will lead coordination across agencies to deliver a system that respects the dignity of people in custody and the people who work in these facilities," the mayor added.
Dana Kaplan "honored" to serve as Close Rikers czar
The New York City Council last year passed legislation calling for the appointment of a coordinator to oversee the transition to borough-based jails.
Earlier this month, Mamdani announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind outposted therapeutic housing unit on the Bellevue Hospital campus as a step toward closing Rikers. The news came just days after two people who had been detained at Rikers – Barry Cozart (39) and John Price (49) – died within one week of each other.
"I'm honored to take on this role and work alongside City agencies, the City Council, federal partners and service providers to safely reduce the jail population, improve conditions and finish the job of transitioning to borough-based facilities," Kaplan said.
"Closing Rikers Island requires coordination, urgency, and a commitment not only to closing the facilities, but to building a system rooted in dignity, accountability, and care – turning a chapter in our city’s jail system and opening a new one by replacing Rikers with a smaller, safer and more humane system that better serves all New Yorkers."
Also on Tuesday, Mamdani announced he had named Elizabeth Adams, former deputy executive director of public affairs at Transportation Alternatives, to serve as his administration's senior advisor for fast and free buses as he aims to fulfill one of his top campaign promises.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire