Deported DACA recipient Jose Contreras Diaz finally freed in South Texas

A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the Trump administration's mass deportations in Escondido, California. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Contreras was freed on Friday after three months of separation from his family.

The 30-year-old, who has lived in the US since 2004, was detained at an immigration court appointment in January. He was deported to Honduras just weeks before the birth of his son.

In April, Contreras was finally allowed to return to the US with parole, but ICE immediately re-detained him upon his arrival at Harlingen Airport.

"Jose should never have been detained or deported in the first place, because his DACA status was valid and his parole had been granted," his lawyer, Stacy Tolchin, told El País.

Contreras was reportedly held at the Port Isabel Service Processing Center in South Texas before being transferred to a facility in Harlingen. He was then released at a bus station in Brownsville, around an hour from his home.

"I would not wish what I’ve been through on anyone. They detained me, sent me to a country I barely remember," Contreras said in a statement shared by the Texas Tribune. They "gave me hope – the hope that I could come home, see my family, and hold my son again. Then that hope was taken away."

Contreras' release meant that he was finally able to hold his newborn son, Mateo, for the first time.