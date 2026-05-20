First plane with west African migrants Trump expelled from US lands in Sierra Leone

Freetown, Sierra Leone - A first plane carrying west African migrants expelled from the US under President Donald Trump 's immigration crackdown arrived in Sierra Leone on Wednesday, an AFP journalist saw.

Security escort migrants in a National Public Health Agency (NPHA) after their arrival at Freetown International Airport, formerly known as Lungi International Airport, in Lungi on Wednesday. © AFP

The country is the latest African nation to accept deported migrants from the US in recent months, under a Trump administration push fiercely criticized by rights groups.

Twenty-five migrants from west African countries were on board, according to Sierra Leone's foreign minister.

Police, medics, government officials, and members of the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) were on hand to receive them at the international airport just outside Freetown.

The authorities in Freetown have agreed to accept up to 300 people a year expelled by the US – but only from the member states of the west African economic bloc ECOWAS.

"We are taking in these deported people because they are from west Africa, and some of them hold Sierra Leonean residence permits obtained many years ago," Foreign Minister Timothy Musa Kabba told AFP by telephone late Tuesday.

They "have the right to stay in the country for 90 days and can then return to their country of origin," Kabba told AFP.