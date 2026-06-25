Florida Governor DeSantis makes big announcement on Alligator Alcatraz's future

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the infamous Alligator Alcatraz detention camp has been officially shut down. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

In an X post shared on Thursday, DeSantis argued that Alligator Alcatraz – the nickname given to the South Florida Detention Facility – served its mission to "address the failures" of former President Joe Biden's immigration agenda, while bolstering current Trump's efforts to remove "the most dangerous criminal aliens from our country."

"Our detention operations support has led to nearly 30,000 additional deportations, and Florida accounts for more than 40% of all state/local immigration arrests nationwide," the governor wrote.

He went on to say that detainees "still awaiting deportation have been transferred to other federal facilities, and demobilization efforts are underway."

During a press conference later in the day, DeSantis emphasized the camp was always meant to be temporary, noting, "It served its purpose for the time," as it has made the state safer.

Trump had the facility built at an isolated airstrip in the Everglades as part of his aggressive immigration agenda, which has resulted in thousands of undocumented individuals being deported, many without due process.

Over the short time it was open, Alligator Alcatraz became notorious for harsh and inhumane conditions, as well as allegations of serious human rights abuses and even the use of CIA torture techniques on detainees.