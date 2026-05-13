Is Florida shutting down its notorious Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention camp?

Ochopee, Florida - The Department of Homeland Security and officials in Florida on Tuesday indicated that the Trump administration's notorious Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention facility will soon be closing its doors.

Reports indicate that Florida and the DHS intend to shut down the notorious Alligator Alcatraz detention camp.

A federal official within the DHS and several people familiar with the operation of Alligator Alcatraz told the New York Times that Florida will soon shut down the facility primarily due to its high operational costs.

According to the sources, officials at the detention center on Tuesday told staff that the location was closing down and that detainees would be moved to other facilities by the start of June.

The camp will then be broken down over the following weeks.

Florida's Division of Emergency Management did not respond to the NYT's request for comment, nor did the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a statement, the DHS said that it "continuously evaluates detention needs and requirements to ensure they meet the latest operational requirements," but did not confirm Alligator Alcatraz's closure.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement data reveals that the camp held around 1,400 people in April. It is unclear where they will be sent next.

The closure would come as a blow for DeSantis and President Donald Trump, both of whom championed its opening in July of last year. The facility has reportedly cost Florida's government more than $1 million per day to operate.

Activist groups have long denounced the camps' allegedly inhumane treatment of their inmates as well as the negative environmental impact on the Everglades.

Last year, Amnesty International accused the DHS and ICE of using CIA torture techniques at Alligator Alcatraz. The report alleged that detainees had been confined to two-by-two-foot cages with their limbs shackled to the ground.