Greg Bovino threatens to go independent with his deportation work after Trump adminstration exit
Stillwater, Oklahoma - Former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino, who once led President Donald Trump's takeover of Minnesota, has teased the idea of going rogue with his own deportation efforts.
In an X post shared over the weekend, Bovino claimed around 10% of patients at an HIV clinic at Oklahoma State University are "illegal aliens getting free treatment on the federal dime."
"Who's paying for this? The same people shielding them from ICE feel great about it, but don't lose any sleep spending our money on a net loss for the country," Bovino wrote.
"Maybe I should spread my wings and help a few of them self-deport," he added.
Last year, when Trump sent Bovino and ICE to Minnesota, their presence was met with massive protests, leading to clashes with citizens and agents.
Tensions escalated further after agents fatally shot two US citizens during separate incidents in January.
After facing widespread backlash over his aggressive leadership and unapologetic responses to the shootings, Bovino was removed from his post and later announced his retirement.
Greg Bovino defends his controversial tenure with CBP
Since leaving his job, Bovino has defended his tenure. He has also been critical of the Trump administration, arguing that they were too focused on polling instead of going to the extreme on their mass deportation efforts.
His recent post was met with some criticism, with one user arguing, "If you can't understand why keeping levels of a communicable and fatal virus down in our country because you're so xenophobic, it's very good you now have zero power."
In response, Bovino doubled down, insisting mass deportations would fix the problem because "no illegal aliens with AIDs equals no cost to taxpayer."
Cover photo: Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP