Greg Bovino threatens to go independent with his deportation work after Trump adminstration exit

Stillwater, Oklahoma - Former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino, who once led President Donald Trump 's takeover of Minnesota, has teased the idea of going rogue with his own deportation efforts.

Former Border Patrol official Greg Bovino recently threatened to go independent with his work after being fired by President Donald Trump's administration. © Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared over the weekend, Bovino claimed around 10% of patients at an HIV clinic at Oklahoma State University are "illegal aliens getting free treatment on the federal dime."

"Who's paying for this? The same people shielding them from ICE feel great about it, but don't lose any sleep spending our money on a net loss for the country," Bovino wrote.

"Maybe I should spread my wings and help a few of them self-deport," he added.

Last year, when Trump sent Bovino and ICE to Minnesota, their presence was met with massive protests, leading to clashes with citizens and agents.

Tensions escalated further after agents fatally shot two US citizens during separate incidents in January.

After facing widespread backlash over his aggressive leadership and unapologetic responses to the shootings, Bovino was removed from his post and later announced his retirement.