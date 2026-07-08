ICE agents gun down Mexican man in Texas as son speaks out: "My father did not deserve this"

Houston, Texas - Department of Homeland Security officials said Tuesday that a federal immigration agent shot and killed a Mexican national during an attempted vehicle stop in Texas .

A demonstrator holds an "Abolish ICE" sign during a protest in Houston, Texas. © MARK FELIX / AFP

In a statement posted to X, DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to stop Lorenzo Salgado's vehicle in Houston early Tuesday morning, but the man "attempted to evade arrest."

"From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense," DHS alleged in the post.

Salgado was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Salgado's son Ronaldo said his "hardworking Mexican" father was on his way to work in construction when he was killed.

"My father did not deserve this," Ronaldo Salgado said. "My father has been in this country for nearly 35 years, working in construction to provide for myself, my two brothers and my mother."

DHS also said the FBI will investigate "the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer."