Judge blocks ICE from making arrests at several NYC immigration court houses

New York, New York - A federal judge recently barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from making arrests at several immigration courts in New York City.

On Monday, a federal judge filed an order blocking ICE agents from making arrests at several immigration courts in Manhattan. © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, District Judge P. Kevin Castel issued an order Monday blocking agents from making arrests in or around three federal courthouses in lower Manhattan, located at 26 Federal Plaza, 201 Varick Street, and 290 Broadway.

Arrests can still be made at other sites and at those three in the event of exceptional circumstances, such as a serious threat to public safety.

Judge Castel argued undocumented individuals should be able to attend immigration hearings "without fear of arrest."

The ruling came in response to a subpoena filed by several activist groups – including the New York Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union – which argued the Trump administration has been "denying [migrants] the right to seek relief from removal in the courtroom and summarily arresting them as they exit."

Back in September, Castel allowed agents to make arrests at the Manhattan courts, but in Monday's ruling, the judge noted that prosecutors have since reversed their position, notifying the court in March that policies regarding courthouse arrests did not apply to immigration courts, as originally believed.