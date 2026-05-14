Judge orders the return of 55-year-old Colombian woman who the Trump admin deported to Congo

Washington DC - A federal judge on Wednesday ordered that Adriana Maria Quiroz Zapata, a 55-year-old Colombian woman, be returned to the US after she was deported to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in April.

A federal judge ordered that a 55-year-old Colombian woman be returned to the US after her deportation to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Judge Richard J. Leon ruled that President Donald Trump's administration likely violated the law when it deported Zapata to the DRC despite the country's refusal to take her.

While the DRC has agreed to accept some migrant deportees, it refused to accept Zapata due to her history of diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypothyroidism.

According to documents acquired by the New York Times, the Congolese Interior Ministry told US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a letter prior to her deportation that they could not provide her with adequate medical care.

"The government sent her to the DRC anyway," Leon reportedly wrote. "Sending plaintiff to the DRC, therefore, was likely illegal."

The ruling, which is not yet publicly listed but was provided to the NYT by Zapata's lawyer, was based on the fact that US law allows deportations to a third country, but only if that deportation is accepted by the host nation.

Zapata sought refuge in the US as a victim of domestic violence. Her former partner reportedly raped and beat her with impunity.

"No one should have to endure what Adriana has," said Rob Menendez, the Democratic representative for New Jersey's eighth congressional district shortly after Zapata's deportation two weeks ago.