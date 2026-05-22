Judge tosses Trump administration's criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Washington DC - A federal judge dismissed a criminal case on Friday filed against a Salvadoran man at the center of a row over President Donald Trump's crackdown on migrants .

A federal judge dismissed the criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

District Judge Waverly Crenshaw ruled that the case brought against Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the Trump Justice Department was "an abuse of prosecuting power."

Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident married to an American woman, was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March of last year.

The 30-year-old was sent to a notorious maximum-security prison, where he says he was subjected to torture and abuse.

In June, he was returned to the US and immediately arrested on human smuggling charges in Tennessee – to which he has pleaded not guilty.

"Today, a federal judge determined what we've known all along, the Trump admin was engaged in a vindictive prosecution against Kilmar Abrego Garcia," Senator Chris Van Hollen, who met with Abrego Garcia while he was in El Salvador, wrote on X.

"This is a win for all our rights & the Constitution."

Abrego Garcia was one of more than 250 men that the Trump administration sent to the CECOT prison in El Salvador last year.