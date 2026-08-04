Migrant dies at notorious Delaney Hall ICE detention camp amid reports of appalling conditions

Newark, New Jersey - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday announced that a man from El Salvador has died after being held at Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey.

A man from El Salvador died in detention at New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE detention facility. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo was detained by ICE on June 18 after the immigration force said he had "illegally reentered the US" after first coming to the country in 2006.

The 41-year-old was held at the notorious Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey, where he suffered an unspecified "medical emergency" and was brought to Newark's University Hospital on Saturday.

ICE said the cause of Lopez-Cornejo's death was subject to "further medical examination."

Protesters have rallied outside the 1000-bed ICE detention camp for months, railing against both ICE's brutal and often violent mass migrant roundups, as well as allegedly poor conditions at the facility.

Lopez-Cornejo's mother told the local New Jersey Monitor news site that she was "heartbroken" by her son's death.

"I'm destroyed," said Maria Cornejo in an interview published on Monday, adding she was unable to visit him as she is not a US citizen. "I've never felt pain this deep before. He was a good son."

She said she did not know the circumstances around his death, but said he was not being given medication regularly for diabetes and high blood pressure, the site reported.

"This is not the first death of a detainee at Delaney Hall, and absent decisive action, it will not be the last," New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker said in a statement. "Delaney Hall must be closed immediately and permanently."