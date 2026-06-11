Ms. Rachel makes shocking and emotional visit to brutal ICE camp: "Why are we terrorizing children?"

Newark, New Jersey – Ms. Rachel made an emotional visit to New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE detention camp and spoke with some of the families that have been "terrorized" by immigration enforcement.

Ms. Rachel made an emotional visit to the Delaney Hall ICE detention camp in New Jersey. © Collage: AFP/Michael M. Santiago & Screenshot/Instagram/@msrachelforlittles

"I'm still processing being outside Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in NJ yesterday," Ms. Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I can't say enough wonderful things about the children and families whose loved ones are inside," Accurso said. "I can't say enough about how this cruelty is harming and traumatizing precious children who should get to just be kids."



Her comments were accompanied by a series of photographs showing her with the children and families of those who are currently being held within the New Jersey camp.

In a separate post, Accurso was filmed speaking with the family of Victor Fabian Landa Saca, who has been imprisoned in Delaney Hall despite working in the US as a truck driver for 20 years.

It was one of many posts, focused mostly on Accurso's interactions with the children of those who have been locked up, who are missing their parents and facing an uncertain future.

"It makes no sense that their family has been ripped apart. Why are we traumatizing kids?" Accurso said of Landa Saca's children. "They need their dad."

Ms. Rachel's visit to Delaney Hall came days after New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was allowed to visit the camp, which is facing accusations of housing migrants in brutal and inhumane conditions. She was not, however, allowed to speak with any of those imprisoned there.