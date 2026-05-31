Newark imposes curfew amid escalating protests outside ICE detention center

Newark, New Jersey - The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, declared a curfew Sunday around an ICE detention center after another night of protests opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Officers use tear gas on protesters outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 30, 2026. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

"To ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, a mandatory curfew for a half-mile area surrounding Delaney Hall is being implemented, effective immediately," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

Access to the Delaney Hall facility, which is operated by ICE, will be prohibited from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM until further notice, the mayor said.

The decision followed another night of tensions outside the 1,000-bed privately operated facility, which has been the focus of protests for several days.

After a day of demonstrations on Saturday, including a counter-protest in support of ICE, some protesters attempted to breach a police barricade and officers deployed tear gas.

"I don't know why these individuals attacked or what they are trying to do, but I refuse to let these dangerous acts undermine New Jersey's commitment to public safety," New Jersey's Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill said on X.

On Friday, authorities sought to ease tensions by transferring security responsibilities from ICE to state police and setting up designated protest areas. The measures, however, failed to prevent further escalation.

The protests were triggered by a hunger and work strike launched by people detained at Delaney Hall over their living conditions.