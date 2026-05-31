Notorious ICE detention camp in Texas sued over "dangerous and abusive" conditions

El Paso, Texas – A lawsuit filed on Saturday accuses US Immigration and Customs Enforcement of subjecting people to "dangerous and abusive" conditions at the country's biggest detention camp.

A lawsuit filed on Saturday accuses US Immigration and Customs Enforcement of subjecting people detained at the Camp East Montana facility in Texas to "dangerous and abusive" conditions. © AFP/Bryan R. Smith

"In August 2025, the US government rushed to erect and populate a massive tent encampment on the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso," opens a new class action lawsuit, filed by a conglomeration of legal organizations and plaintiffs.

"In the ten months that it has been operational, the facility has become notorious for [the] flagrant human rights abuses that people endure during their detention," the lawsuit continues.

"They are confined to windowless enclosures in tents and suffer egregious physical abuse by guards; abhorrent medical and mental healthcare… indiscriminate use of solitary confinement… and other flagrant constitutional violations, including exposure to measles, tuberculosis, and other diseases."



The lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs on behalf of the people who have been held, are currently being held, and will be held in what has now become the US' largest and most notorious immigration prison camp.

Throughout the legal complaint, conditions within Camp East Montana are described as "dangerous and abusive," "squalid," "abhorrent," and "unsanitary."

There are reports of sexual harassment and assault by guards, food being rotten and spoiled, widespread violence, disease outbreaks, an extreme lack of sanitation, unsafe breathing air, and a lack of medical and mental healthcare.

"The cruelty of this system is by design," the lawsuit declared. "As courts across the country have recognized, Defendants use the prospect of detention in harsh conditions to threaten immigrants."

