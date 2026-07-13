Person killed in Maine shooting incident involving ICE agents

Biddeford, Maine - A person was killed Monday in a shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Maine, an official said.

ICE agents were involved in a fatal shooting in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday (file photo). © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved," Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau wrote on Facebook, adding that state police and the FBI would investigate.

The incident comes after an ICE agent last week shot dead a Mexican man during an operation in Houston, Texas, sparking outrage against the agency chiefly responsible for President Donald Trump's immigrant crackdown.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately comment on the Maine shooting.

Maine Governor Janet Mills put out a brief statement saying she had been briefed "on the fatal shooting in Biddeford this morning involving Federal law enforcement."

State authorities were on the scene "working cooperatively" with federal agents to determine the facts of the incident, she added.

One eyewitness, Lucas Scott, told local media that he heard at least four gunshots after seeing several ICE agents surrounding a white sedan.

Images from local media showed a police cordon in place on a residential street, with a crime scene unit vehicle parked next to a red tent.

Anti-ICE protesters were also gathered at the scene and planned a rally later Monday in response to the shooting.

Chellie Pingree, a congresswoman representing Maine, said on Facebook that she was "deeply disturbed and angry."

"My sympathy to the individual and their family, and to the entire community of Biddeford, and for all of us in Maine, we will be mourning yet another victim," she said.