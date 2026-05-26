Protesters and lawmakers struck with pepper ball rounds outside Delany Hall migrant detention center

Newark, New Jersey - Things delved into chaos on Monday after federal agents clashed with activists and lawmakers outside of the infamous Delaney Hall immigration detention center.

On Monday, federal immigration agents fired pepper ball rounds at protesters and lawmakers outside of the Delaney Hall detention center in New Jersey. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

According to NJ.com, over 100 protesters gathered outside the privately run facility, where detainees have been holding a hunger strike to protest what are reportedly inhumane conditions, including poor-quality food and subpar medical care.

Several lawmakers who have called for the center to be shut down also showed up in support, including Governor Mikie Sherrill and Representative Andy Kim.

Tensions elevated from Sunday into Monday, which federal agents responded to by making arrests, using pepper spray, and firing pepper ball rounds into the crowd.

Kim – who was seen at times standing between agents and protesters calling for peace – claims he was at one point hit in the hand by an unknown projectile, and ended up inhaling a chemical irritant.

Photos shared by NJ.com show the congressman on the ground as individuals pour water over his face and eyes.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees immigration agencies, disputed the accounts in an X post, claiming "no individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles."

The department also said "rioters obstructed law enforcement from exiting the ICE facility," and insisted officers used "the minimum amount of force necessary."