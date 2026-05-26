Protesters and lawmakers struck with pepper ball rounds outside Delany Hall migrant detention center
Newark, New Jersey - Things delved into chaos on Monday after federal agents clashed with activists and lawmakers outside of the infamous Delaney Hall immigration detention center.
According to NJ.com, over 100 protesters gathered outside the privately run facility, where detainees have been holding a hunger strike to protest what are reportedly inhumane conditions, including poor-quality food and subpar medical care.
Several lawmakers who have called for the center to be shut down also showed up in support, including Governor Mikie Sherrill and Representative Andy Kim.
Tensions elevated from Sunday into Monday, which federal agents responded to by making arrests, using pepper spray, and firing pepper ball rounds into the crowd.
Kim – who was seen at times standing between agents and protesters calling for peace – claims he was at one point hit in the hand by an unknown projectile, and ended up inhaling a chemical irritant.
Photos shared by NJ.com show the congressman on the ground as individuals pour water over his face and eyes.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees immigration agencies, disputed the accounts in an X post, claiming "no individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles."
The department also said "rioters obstructed law enforcement from exiting the ICE facility," and insisted officers used "the minimum amount of force necessary."
Outrage stirs over Delany Hall's conditions
Delany Hall has become a flashpoint for clashes between federal immigration agents and Democratic lawmakers. During protests in May 2025, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside the facility, along with several others.
Though Baraka was released shortly after, others weren't so lucky: Congresswoman LaMonica McIver was later indicted for allegedly forcibly impeding and interfering with law enforcement.
McIver returned to Delaney Hall on Monday to join protesters and attend a tour, after which she claimed to have seen "inhuman conditions" and called for the facility to be shut down.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency