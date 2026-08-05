Shocking video shows worm-infested drinking water at ICE detention camp

Los Angeles, California - The attorneys for a man held in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp released footage showing drinking water contaminated with worm-like creatures.

California National Guard troops load a truck outside the Adelanto US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp near Los Angeles. © AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

The footage was captured last week by attorneys during a video call with their client, Carlitos Ricardo Parias, who has been detained at the Adelanto ICE facility near Los Angeles for multiple months after being shot by ICE in October.

Attorney Margaret Hellerstein shared the clip with the Guardian on Thursday, describing what she believes are "worms" or some kind of "larvae" swimming around in the water prisoners are made to drink.

While the video – which was shared publicly by the Guardian on social media – is quite grainy, numerous worm-like creatures are seen swimming around in the water, held inside a clear plastic bottle.

In a statement translated by his lawyers from Spanish, Parias said that the water in the bottle was from jugs that staff had provided inmates with for drinking. He had poured the contaminated water in the bottle to preserve it as evidence.

"This is what they give us: Contaminated water, water with larvae, water with little black worms, which is slowly killing each one of us who are detained here," he said. "We need proper drinking water, better treatment."

The shocking footage emerged shortly after ICE was ordered by a judge – as part of a class-action lawsuit over "dangerous conditions" at the camp – to ensure Adelanto provided 24-hour access to clean drinking water.

According to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, Adelanto provides "the same water used by residents and businesses in the area."