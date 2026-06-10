Texas migrant detention center hit with damning report of "serious" oversight issues

El Paso, Texas - An investigation into the largest immigration detention facility in the country found a handful of concerning infractions.

A recent investigation into the Camp East Montana immigration detention facility found a number of "serious" performance and oversight issues. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A report published on Tuesday from the Government Accountability Office – a congressional watchdog group – found that Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss had "serious performance and oversight challenges."

In one instance, evidence on the death of an inmate that was ruled a homicide was "missing or destroyed" as the facility failed to issue a use-of-force report.

In another, the report raised questions about the death of an inmate that was deemed a suicide, but later ruled a homicide by a coroner.

The report also claims medical staff has failed to treat chronically ill patients.

Then, in January, an officer at the facility "lost their loaded firearm," which still has not been recovered.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump's administration had Camp East Montana built in August 2025 using an expedited military contracting process to speed up its construction.

ICE then gave the contract to Acquisition Logistics LLC, a company that had no prior experience running such an operation. The agency quietly shifted the contract to Amentum Services Inc in March 2026.