Trump administration deports new group of west Africans to Ghana, lawyer says

Accra, Ghana - Another group of west Africans has been sent to Ghana by the US, including at least one with deportation protections, a lawyer involved with the case told AFP Saturday.

The US has reportedly deported another group of west African nationals to Ghana. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

President Donald Trump has pursued a vast immigration crackdown, including the deportation of people who typically would have been allowed to stay in the US under previous administrations.

He has also pursued "third country" agreements that allow the US to send people to countries where they have no ties.

Ghana since last year has been taking west Africans temporarily before sending them to the countries where they hold citizenship, including people who US immigration judges found would face persecution in their places of origin.

Ghana has also previously dumped deported people in neighboring Togo, without documents.

The exact number in the latest batch of deported people was unknown, but Meredyth Yoon, a US-based lawyer associated with one of the deportation cases, said they arrived Thursday.

Ghanaian immigration services did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The person whose case Yoon is associated with, a Guinean man, had deportation protections, the lawyer said.

The man had "withholding of removal," a legal protection that is weaker than asylum but in the past has superseded someone's deportation order, allowing them to live and work in the US.